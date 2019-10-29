MPs back 12 December general election

Video

MPs have voted in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to hold an early general election on 12 December.

The bill was passed by 438 votes to 20.

Earlier a Labour amendment attempting to change the date to 9 December was rejected.

The bill will now move to the House of Lords, where it is not expected to encounter significant opposition.

It could then receive Royal Assent by the end of the week.

