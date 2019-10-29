Media player
Early election bill passes Commons hurdle
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal for a general election in December has passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons.
The second reading of the bill was passed without a formal vote, just with MPs shouting "aye" or "no".
The bill will now move to the committee stage, where MPs will discuss amendments and scrutinise it further.
29 Oct 2019
