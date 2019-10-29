PM: 'Only one way' to move UK forward
The prime minister has told the Commons that the UK must have a general election "to move this country forward".

"There is only way to get Brexit done, in the face of this unrelenting Parliamentary obstructionism" he told MPs.

  • 29 Oct 2019