PM: 'Only one way' to move UK forward

Boris Johnson: 'Only one way' to move UK forward
The prime minister has told the Commons that the UK must have a general election "to move this country forward".
"There is only way to get Brexit done, in the face of this unrelenting Parliamentary obstructionism" he told MPs.
29 Oct 2019
