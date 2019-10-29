Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Philip Hammond: 'Government is blocking Brexit'
The government is blocking Brexit by insisting on a general election, ex-chancellor Philip Hammond has said.
He told the Today programme that if the prime minister had "pressed on" with his Brexit Bill with a "sensible" timetable, "we would be well on our way to leave the European Union".
The EU has approved a Brexit delay until the end of January 2020 but the UK could leave earlier if it approves a Brexit deal.
The government blames Parliament for blocking Brexit and is trying to get an general election.
