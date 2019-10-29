Media player
Brexit: What happened on Monday
The EU has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline to up to 31 January. But will there be a general election before Christmas?
The BBC's Nick Eardley explains what happened in Parliament on Monday.
29 Oct 2019
