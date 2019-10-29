Brexit: What happened on Monday
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: What happened on Monday

The EU has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline to up to 31 January. But will there be a general election before Christmas?

The BBC's Nick Eardley explains what happened in Parliament on Monday.

PM's 12 December election plan rejected by MPs

  • 29 Oct 2019
Go to next video: MPs reject 12 December poll proposal