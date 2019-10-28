Media player
MPs reject 12 December poll proposal
MPs have rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal for a general election on 12 December.
The motion was backed by 299 MPs, with 70 voting against, but it failed to get the two-thirds of MPs' support it needed under the Fixed Terms Parliament Act.
Mr Johnson said he would resubmit to parliament his plan for a vote on 12 December as a short bill, which would require only a simple majority.
The SNP and Liberal Democrats have put forward their own plan for a poll on 9 December.
