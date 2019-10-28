Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
People's Vote: Tom Baldwin vs Roland Rudd on Today programme
A public row has broken out at the top of the People's Vote campaign for another EU referendum.
Media chief Tom Baldwin has accused the group's chairman Roland Rudd of taking "a wrecking ball" to the campaign.
But Mr Rudd has played down reports of divisions in the organisation.
Both men appeared on Radio 4's Today programme to put their side.
-
28 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50213612/people-s-vote-tom-baldwin-vs-roland-rudd-on-today-programmeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window