Michel Barnier 'happy' Brexit extension agreed
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he's "happy" the European Union has decided to offer the UK an extension to the Brexit negotiation process.

The proposed "flextension" would run until 31 January 2020. It means the UK will not now leave the EU on Thursday 31 October as had been planned.

  • 28 Oct 2019
