Cleverly calls Lib-SNP bill 'a gimmick'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Cleverly says Lib-SNP bill 'clearly a gimmick'
Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has dismissed as a "gimmick" an attempt from the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party to trigger a 9 December election.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said the government - which wants a poll three days later on 12 December - had put forward its plan first.
But Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said their plan removes the threat of no-deal through a Brexit extension to 31 January.
She said the bill would enshrine their proposed election date into law.
-
27 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50200162/brexit-cleverly-says-lib-snp-bill-clearly-a-gimmickRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window