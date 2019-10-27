Cleverly calls Lib-SNP bill 'a gimmick'

Video

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has dismissed as a "gimmick" an attempt from the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party to trigger a 9 December election.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said the government - which wants a poll three days later on 12 December - had put forward its plan first.

But Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said their plan removes the threat of no-deal through a Brexit extension to 31 January.

She said the bill would enshrine their proposed election date into law.