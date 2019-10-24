Media player
In full: Boris Johnson to try for general election on 12 December
Boris Johnson says he will give MPs more time to debate Brexit deal, but only if they agree to a general election on 12 December.
He told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg that he expected the EU to grant a Brexit extension.
24 Oct 2019
