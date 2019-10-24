Queen's Speech approved by MPs
MPs have approved the Queen's Speech, which sets out Boris Johnson's priorities for the parliamentary session, by 310 votes to 294.

Labour and SNP amendments criticising the speech were rejected.

The chancellor said the speech delivered on "people's priorities", but Labour said it only offered "a few cynical publicity stunt commitments".

The Queen's Speech sets out 26 bills, covering areas including Brexit, criminal justice and the NHS.

