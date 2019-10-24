PM: Election need for 'credible' Brexit deadline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: Election needed for 'credible' Brexit deadline

Boris Johnson says an early general election is needed to create a "credible deadline" for getting a Brexit deal through Parliament.

The prime minister said MPs would get more time to examine his Brexit agreement if they agree to hold an election on 12 December.

Read more: PM says he will try for 12 December election

  • 24 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: NHS "up for grabs" in Brexit deal