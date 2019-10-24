Media player
Boris Johnson: Election needed for 'credible' Brexit deadline
Boris Johnson says an early general election is needed to create a "credible deadline" for getting a Brexit deal through Parliament.
The prime minister said MPs would get more time to examine his Brexit agreement if they agree to hold an election on 12 December.
24 Oct 2019
