Boris Johnson: I don't want a Brexit delay
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not want a Brexit delay, as he waits to hear whether the EU will grant a further extension.
"I think it would still be in the very best interest of this country, and of democracy, to get Brexit done by October 31st," he told MPs at PMQs.
He was responding to a question from former Tory MP Ken Clarke, who asked Mr Johnson whether he was about to table "a reasonable timetable motion" so MPs could "complete the task of finalising the details of the withdrawal bill".
23 Oct 2019
