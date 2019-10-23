I want Boris Johnson gone by Christmas - Burgon

Media player
I want Boris Johnson gone by Christmas, says Labour's Burgon
Labour will call for a general election "once no-deal is off the table", shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon has said.
He told BBC Breakfast an election was the only way to "sort out Brexit, but also sort out all those Tory-created crises".
"I would like to see Boris Johnson gone by Christmas," he added.
23 Oct 2019
