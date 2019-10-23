Brexit bill vote 'a significant step forward'

Video

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said MPs made "a significant step forward" by voting for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, but added it was "undeniably frustrating" they rejected the timetable for the bill.

The prime minister said he would pause his bill implementing the Brexit deal after MPs rejected his plan to get it signed off in three days.

“Parliament has asked for an extension, so we’re waiting to hear what the other EU leaders say about the situation, but we want to crack on," Mr Buckland said.