'Santa Corbyn or Santa Johnson?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexitcast: 'Santa Corbyn or Santa Johnson?'

Could a Christmas election be on the cards? The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg explains what could lie ahead if a general election is called to break the Brexit deadlock...

The full episode of Brexitcast can be found here:Who is your Santa? Santa Corbyn or Santa Johnson?

  • 23 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Brexit: What happened on Tuesday?