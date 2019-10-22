MPs vote yes - and no - on Brexit bill
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MPs vote yes - and no - on Brexit bill

The PM wins MPs' support for his Brexit bill - but not his timetable for passing it in three days.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Oct 2019