PM's Brexit deal clears first hurdle

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal clears first hurdle in Parliament
The government has won the vote on the second reading of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.
MPs allowed Boris Johnson's Brexit deal to clear its first parliamentary hurdle by 329 votes to 299 a majority of 30.
22 Oct 2019
