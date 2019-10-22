Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs reject Boris Johnson's three day Brexit bill timetable
MPs have rejected a proposal to examine Boris Johnson's Brexit bill in the Commons in three days.
It was rejected by 322 votes to 308.
For live updates: Reaction as MPs reject Brexit bill timetable
-
22 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50144894/mps-reject-boris-johnson-s-three-day-brexit-bill-timetableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window