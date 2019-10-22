Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs vote yes - and no - on Brexit bill
MPs have approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation on its first hurdle through the House of Commons.
But minutes later they rejected his proposed timetable for passing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in three days, in order to hit the 31 October deadline for the UK to leave the EU.
BBC Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake reports on the two crunch votes - and what happens next.
-
22 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window