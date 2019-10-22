MPs vote yes - and no - on Brexit bill

Video

MPs have approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation on its first hurdle through the House of Commons.

But minutes later they rejected his proposed timetable for passing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in three days, in order to hit the 31 October deadline for the UK to leave the EU.

BBC Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake reports on the two crunch votes - and what happens next.

