Corbyn: Brexit extension 'legally necessary'

Corbyn accuses PM of 'posturing' over Brexit delay
Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed the government's request for a Brexit extension, but accused the PM of "posturing" after Boris Johnson sent the required letter without signing it.
The Labour leader said an extension was "legally necessary" and vowed to work across the Commons to block the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
21 Oct 2019
