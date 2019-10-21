Barclay: Letwin amendment 'moves goal posts'
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says the Letwin amendment - backed by the Commons on Saturday - is a "moving of the goal posts" by MPs.

He told the Lords EU committee those who supported the amendment previously said they only wanted to avoid no-deal, but now appeared to want a delay to Brexit to allow more time to scrutinise Boris Johnson's deal.

