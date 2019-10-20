Starmer: Johnson is being 'childlike' over delay

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Johnson is being 'childlike' over delay - Starmer
Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's handling of a Brexit extension request.
The prime minister was required by law to ask the EU for an extension to the 31 October deadline after losing a Commons vote on Saturday.
Boris Johnson sent the request to the EU but without his signature and accompanied by a second letter, signed by Mr Johnson, saying he believes a delay would be a mistake.
-
20 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50114613/brexit-johnson-is-being-childlike-over-delay-starmerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window