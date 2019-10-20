Starmer: Johnson is being 'childlike' over delay
Video

Brexit: Johnson is being 'childlike' over delay - Starmer

Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's handling of a Brexit extension request.

The prime minister was required by law to ask the EU for an extension to the 31 October deadline after losing a Commons vote on Saturday.

Boris Johnson sent the request to the EU but without his signature and accompanied by a second letter, signed by Mr Johnson, saying he believes a delay would be a mistake.

