Brexit deal delay: Sir Oliver Letwin thanks MPs
MPs have voted in favour of the Letwin amendment, delaying Brexit until legislation is passed by Parliament.
Speaking to MPs after the result of the vote was announced, Sir Oliver Letwin expressed his gratitude.
19 Oct 2019
