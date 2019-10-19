Sir Oliver Letwin thanks MPs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit deal delay: Sir Oliver Letwin thanks MPs

MPs have voted in favour of the Letwin amendment, delaying Brexit until legislation is passed by Parliament.

Speaking to MPs after the result of the vote was announced, Sir Oliver Letwin expressed his gratitude.

  • 19 Oct 2019
Go to next video: MPs pass amendment delaying Brexit