'Emphatic decision by House' to stop no deal - Corbyn
The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, says Boris Johnson ''can no longer use the threat of a no deal crash out to blackmail members'' after MPs voted in favour of the Letwin amendment, which will delay Britain's departure from the European Union.

  • 19 Oct 2019
