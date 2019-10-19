Swinson calls for PM to deliver Brexit letter

Video

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson asked the speaker of the House of Commons for an adjournment to enable the prime minister to deliver a letter to the EU asking for a delay to Brexit.

Boris Johnson has said he would press on "undaunted" with his Brexit strategy despite MPs backing the principle of a further delay to the process.

The PM vowed to introduce legislation needed to implement his "excellent" agreement in Parliament next week.

But he will have to ask the EU for an extension beyond 31 October after MPs backed a motion designed to rule out a no-deal exit by 322 votes to 306.

The EU said it was up to the UK to "inform it of the next steps".

Ministers have signaled a vote on the PM's revised Brexit agreement could now take place on Monday, depending on what the Speaker decides.

