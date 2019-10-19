Media player
Keir Starmer: Brexit deal a 'trap-door to no-deal'
Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has warned MPs of the possible consequences of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, calling it a 'trap-door to no-deal'.
Read more: Commons set for knife-edge votes on deal.
19 Oct 2019
