Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands gather in London for People's Vote march
Thousands of people have gathered in central London to call for a "final say" vote on the new Brexit deal.
The march, which began at midday, started on Park Lane and will end in Parliament Square as MPs debate in the Commons.
Organisers of the "People's Vote" campaign say they want to check that the UK is happy to leave the EU under the terms negotiated by the PM Boris Johnson.
-
19 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50108631/thousands-gather-in-london-for-people-s-vote-marchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window