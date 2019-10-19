The Union flag and EC flag outside the Houses of Parliament
Live coverage: Debate and vote on PM's Brexit deal

Parliament will sit on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The PM has been trying to convince MPs to support the agreement he secured with the EU, ahead of what is expected to be a knife-edge vote in the Commons.

