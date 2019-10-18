Brexitcast: What happens if the PM loses Brexit vote?
Video

Brexit: What happens if the PM loses Saturday's vote?

Brexicasters Katya Adler, Adam Fleming and Laura Kuenssberg try to predict Boris Johnson's next move if MPs reject his Brexit deal.

If MPs don't approve his deal, the prime minister is compelled by the Benn Act to ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit process - something he has said he does not want to do.

