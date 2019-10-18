Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In full: Laura Kuenssberg grills Johnson on Brexit deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged MPs to "come together" ahead of a crucial vote on his Brexit deal on Saturday.
In an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Johnson said he wanted the country to "move on" from Brexit.
-
18 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50103948/in-full-laura-kuenssberg-grills-johnson-on-brexit-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window