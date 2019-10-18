Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crunching the numbers on key Brexit vote
The House of Commons will sit on Saturday to vote on the new Brexit deal proposed by UK prime minster Boris Johnson.
He needs 320 votes to win parliament's approval to leave the EU on 31 October, but does he have the numbers?
-
18 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window