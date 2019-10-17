Media player
DUP: PM 'too eager for Brexit deal at any cost'
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being “too eager by far to get a deal at any cost”.
Speaking alongside party leader Arlene Foster, Mr Dodds said the Benn Act had forced the PM into "desperation measures" in order to avoid asking for a Brexit extension.
His remarks came after the UK and EU agreed a new Brexit deal, which the DUP is opposing.
17 Oct 2019
