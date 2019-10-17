A Brexit deal - but will MPs vote for it?
Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal - will MPs support it?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reached a new withdrawal agreement with the EU. But he now needs the support of MPs at a vote due to take place in Parliament on Saturday 19 October.

  • 17 Oct 2019
