Corbyn: We cannot support this deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will oppose the new deal

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Boris Johnson's Brexit deal does nothing to address his party's concerns over human rights and protections.

He also says it is "unclear" if the prime minister has "the support of his allies in the DUP or his allies in his own party".

  • 17 Oct 2019
Go to next video: DUP: PM 'too eager for Brexit deal at any cost'