Juncker: This is a fair and balanced agreement

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says deal provides 'certainty'
Jean Claude-Juncker says the new Brexit deal "isn't about us" but is about "people and peace".
In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Juncker says the deal will still need to be approved by the House of Commons and the European Parliament.
17 Oct 2019
