Gove: New deal is the best way forward

Michael Gove says new deal 'strengthens the United Kingdom'
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove says the government will discuss with the DUP and other opposition parties the government's new Brexit deal.
Mr Gove adds that all MPs should look at how it "strengthens the United Kingdom".
17 Oct 2019
