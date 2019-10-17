Swinson: New deal worse than financial crash

Media player
Jo Swinson says new deal is 'even worse for our economy'
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson reacted to the prime ministers new Brexit deal in the Commons.
She said the prime minister's new deal was "even worse for our economy than Theresa May's deal".
The Lib Dem leader said the prime minister could "dress this up as much as he likes" but she was adamant the Lib Dems would continue to argue for a second referendum.
17 Oct 2019
