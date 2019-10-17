Barnier: We have delivered
Video

Michel Barnier outlines New Brexit deal

Michel Barnier says the discussions have at "times been difficult" but the EU and the UK have "delivered together" a new Brexit deal.

Mr Barnier adds that "throughout the negotiations, the EU and the UK have been fully committed to protect peace, to protect stability on the island of Ireland".

