Barnier: This text should provide certainty

Michel Barnier confirms new Brexit deal reached
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has announced a new deal between the UK and EU.
He said the agreement covered citizens' rights, business imports and exports, as well as covering a transition period for the UK.
17 Oct 2019
