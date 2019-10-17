Benn insists on 'confirmatory referendum'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour's Hilary Benn says there must be another Brexit referendum

Labour MP Hilary Benn tells the BBC there must be a "confirmatory referendum" attached to any potential Brexit deal agreed by the government.

He added that there had not been enough discussion on the UK's future economic relationship with the European Union.

  • 17 Oct 2019