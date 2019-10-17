'If we acted like politicians, we'd be punished'
Speaker John Bercow MP discusses bad language in Parliament with teenagers.

Speaker John Bercow MP has met a group of teenagers to discuss the bad language we have seen in the Commons recently.

Parliamentarians have been criticised for the toxic tone of recent debates about Brexit.

One teenager told Bercow: "If we acted like the way that these politicians have been acting, we'd be punished."

