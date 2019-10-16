Brexit: 'The government will comply with the law'

Media player
Stephen Barclay: 'Government will comply with the law'
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has told the Exiting the EU Committee in the House of Commons that the government will send a letter requesting a Brexit extension, if necessary.
"I confirm that the government will abide" by the Benn Act, designed to prevent no-deal, said Mr Barclay.
16 Oct 2019
