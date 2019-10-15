Media player
Green Party use humour for 2015 election appeal
Humour also plays a part in many modern political election broadcasts.
For the Green Party, they chose to compare their competitors to a boy band "singing in harmony" - with them as the individual alternative.
15 Oct 2019
