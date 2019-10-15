Irish deputy PM: We need to deal with the facts

Media player
Coveney: 'We need to deal with the facts as we see them'
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has told reporters "it isn't a time for optimism or pessimism" when it comes to the Brexit process.
Instead, he said, all sides had to "deal with the facts as we see them" and get on with coming up with legally-binding texts for a new agreement between the UK and EU.
"This is difficult but it is possible," he added.
15 Oct 2019
