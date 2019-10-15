Hunt: Brexit talks 'encouraging'
Former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt says the speed of negotiations from the EU is due to bureaucracy, not "malevolence".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it has always been apparent the EU would push for a deal to be agreed if Ireland were happy with it.

But Mr Hunt said the last week of talks had been "encouraging".

