Queen's Speech: What we learned

Boris Johnson's government has set out policies on crime, health, the environment and Brexit in a Queen's Speech.

Plans for tougher sentences for violent offenders and legal targets for cutting plastic pollution were among 26 bills set out at Parliament's State Opening.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dismissed the event as a "farce", pointing out the government has a "majority of minus 45".

The BBC's Helen Catt explains the policies, the reaction – and what happens next.