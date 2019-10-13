Brexit deal 'must be put before the people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rebecca Long-Bailey: Brexit deal 'must be put before the people'

The Prime Minister is due to update the cabinet on the progress of talks between the UK and EU officials on getting a deal done in time for the 31 October Brexit deadline.

Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey told the Andrew Marr Show that she "had been on a journey in relation to a public vote on Brexit, but the only option now was to let the people decide.

  • 13 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Patel: 'N Ireland must not be treated differently'