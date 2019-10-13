Media player
Rebecca Long-Bailey: Brexit deal 'must be put before the people'
The Prime Minister is due to update the cabinet on the progress of talks between the UK and EU officials on getting a deal done in time for the 31 October Brexit deadline.
Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey told the Andrew Marr Show that she "had been on a journey in relation to a public vote on Brexit, but the only option now was to let the people decide.
13 Oct 2019
