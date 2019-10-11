Stuart Wheeler: EU needs a deal more than we do

Video

At the last minute the EU will give in and make major concessions in a Brexit deal, the financier and Brexit backer, Stuart Wheeler has said.

The EU needs a deal far more than the UK does, Mr Wheeler told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur earlier this week.

The UK’s success has nothing to with being in the EU, he said, adding that the idea that it is to the UK's advantage to be in the EU is “absolute rubbish.”

A summit of EU leaders on the 17 and 18 October is seen as the final opportunity for the UK and the EU to agree a deal ahead of the 31 October Brexit deadline.

