Corbyn to Johnson: 'We can't trust you'
Video

Jeremy Corbyn tells Boris Johnson 'we can't trust you'

Jeremy Corbyn has told an event in Northampton that the Labour Party cannot yet call for an election because the prime minister "has form" on breaking the law.

The Labour leader said his party do not trust Boris Johnson not to use an election to drive the UK into a no-deal Brexit during the campaigning period.

He also set out Labour's "radical" election policies - including "letting the people decide on Brexit" in a referendum.

  • 10 Oct 2019